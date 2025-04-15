Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 432.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. William Blair lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

ACLS stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.