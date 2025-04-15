Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 107,681 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Travelzoo worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,283 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $465,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,322,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,944,233.68. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,500 shares of company stock worth $1,471,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $133.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

