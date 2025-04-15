Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,190,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 94,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Costamare by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Costamare Profile

