Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 742,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SpartanNash by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 118,478 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.5 %

SPTN opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $668.80 million, a PE ratio of -1,976.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

