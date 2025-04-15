Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

