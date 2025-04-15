Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,517,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,004,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 852.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,951,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after buying an additional 5,326,051 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,387,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 660,980 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 197,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,193,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 359,807 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.29 million, a P/E ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

