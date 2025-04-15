Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $16.12 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 299,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,034,000 after purchasing an additional 601,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,606,000 after buying an additional 1,068,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.