Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 214,214 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,214 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.3 %

PRGO opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

