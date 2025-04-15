Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $14.40 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 579,071 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after buying an additional 1,939,088 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,767,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 858,624 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,570,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 982.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,088 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 237,865 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.