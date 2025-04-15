RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 57.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.80.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $240.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

