Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 36,812 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

