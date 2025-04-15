Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 851 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

