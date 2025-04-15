Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Rent the Runway updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 50,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

