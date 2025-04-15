Rep. Carol D. Miller Buys American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

Representative Carol D. Miller (R-West Virginia) recently bought shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Water Works stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MATT MILLER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Carol D. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/10/2025.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

About Representative Miller

Carol Miller (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Miller (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race was identified as a 2018 battleground that might have affected partisan control of the U.S. House in the 116th Congress. Incumbent Evan Jenkins (R) did not seek re-election in 2018, leaving the seat open. In the campaign, Miller emphasized her endorsement by President Donald Trump (R). Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said, “Carol is pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-Trump through and through, and is prepared to tackle the opioid epidemic that’s affected countless West Virginians.” Miller also supported the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

Miller is a former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 16 from 2006 to 2018.

Miller has also worked in real estate and owns a bison farm.

Carol Miller was born in Columbus, Ohio. Miller graduated from Bexley High School in 1968. She earned a B.S. from Columbia College in 1972. Her career experience includes owning and operating Swann Ridge Bison Farm and working as a real estate manager.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

