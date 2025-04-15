Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in BlackRock stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $889.21. 516,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $937.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $745.55 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 139.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total transaction of $408,229.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,656.40. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

