Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Axon Enterprise stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.
Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.
- Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.
- Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.
Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ AXON opened at $574.83 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 148.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.96 and a 200 day moving average of $562.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.45.
Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise
In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Representative Shreve
Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.
Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.
Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
