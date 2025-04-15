Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Block stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

Block Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of XYZ traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. 3,997,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,774,388. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,976 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $111,031.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,604.82. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $70,967.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,185.76. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,324 shares of company stock worth $1,297,662 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Block from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Block

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,779,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

