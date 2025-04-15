Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Highwoods Properties stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,489. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Report on HIW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.