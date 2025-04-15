Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Lam Research stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.9 %

LRCX traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.44. 10,663,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,156,382. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Lam Research by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

