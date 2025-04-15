Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Marathon Petroleum stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $210.80.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 57.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

