Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Rapid7 stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Rapid7 Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RPD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. 682,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 33.4% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 215,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 53,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This trade represents a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

