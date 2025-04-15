Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in CSX stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

