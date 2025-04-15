Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Marvell Technology stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 2,900,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,414,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

