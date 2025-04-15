Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Nucor stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,937. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $197.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

