Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Vicor stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 70,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.

In other news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $213,744.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,942. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,642 shares of company stock valued at $716,070. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vicor by 361.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

