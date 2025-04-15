Rep. Jefferson Shreve Unloads Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

