Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Acquires Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on April 8th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $256.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,404,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,783,694. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.67 and its 200-day moving average is $323.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

