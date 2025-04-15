Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on April 9th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/8/2025.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $10.29 on Tuesday, hitting $683.16. 2,089,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,173. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $704.82 and a 200-day moving average of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

