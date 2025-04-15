Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cummins stock on April 9th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/8/2025.

Cummins Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.42. 190,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,687. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 51.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 18.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.50.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

