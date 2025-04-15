Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NIKE stock on April 8th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. 8,351,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,072,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

