Rep. Susie Lee Sells Off Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MGM Resorts International stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MGM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. 5,791,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,033. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGM

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,253,000 after acquiring an additional 882,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,033,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,409,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after buying an additional 211,245 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

