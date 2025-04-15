Rep. Susie Lee Sells Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Starbucks stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starbucks alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. 7,079,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,463,982. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.60.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $9,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.