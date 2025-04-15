Rep. Susie Lee Unloads Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Golden Entertainment stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $666.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.99. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,136.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

