Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.70 and last traded at $63.23. 8,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 20,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $203,381.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,698.95. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $93,386.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,805.26. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 659.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

