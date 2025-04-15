Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nasdaq Q2 Earnings

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,201 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,481,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.