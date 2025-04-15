Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kennametal (KMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) in the last few weeks:

4/10/2025 – Kennametal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Kennametal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2025 – Kennametal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2025 – Kennametal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Kennametal was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Kennametal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.5 %

KMT stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kennametal

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This represents a 14.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,543,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,106,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $5,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kennametal by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 469,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 101,711 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

