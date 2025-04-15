Retail Stocks To Watch Today – April 14th

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate in the consumer marketplace by selling goods and services directly to end users. These companies often rely on both physical storefronts and online platforms, and their performance typically reflects broader consumer spending trends and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.57. The company had a trading volume of 70,160,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,909,077. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day moving average of $323.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,379,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,844,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.16. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,148,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,571,713. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

