RETARDIO Trading 43.3% Higher This Week (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. One RETARDIO token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. RETARDIO has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,522.10 or 1.00670625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,373.54 or 1.00412778 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RETARDIO Profile

RETARDIO was first traded on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.01707112 USD and is down -6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,060,041.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

