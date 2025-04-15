Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,024,268.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,040. This trade represents a 47.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,781 shares of company stock worth $7,793,755 in the last three months. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

