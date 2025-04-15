Revvity, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:RVTY)

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Revvity has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Revvity to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Revvity stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity has a 1-year low of $89.61 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVTY. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

