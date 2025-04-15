Richard Bernstein Acquires 50,000 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSGGet Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,504.22).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 26th, Richard Bernstein acquired 150,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($37,579.11).
  • On Monday, March 24th, Richard Bernstein bought 150,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,601.27).

INSG stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.57. Insig AI Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.60 ($0.30).

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

