Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0006 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $364.75 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0006397 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $371.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.