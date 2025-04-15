Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 490.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,047 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Lam Research by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.68.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

