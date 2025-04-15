Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VCR opened at $313.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.02.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7716 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.