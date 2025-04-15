Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 585.1% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

