Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $212.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.35.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

