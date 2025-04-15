Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,943 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

