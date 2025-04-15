Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,932 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ANSYS by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSS opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.68. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $363.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

