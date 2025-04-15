Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $2,828,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Elevance Health by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $8,855,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $441.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.47.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

