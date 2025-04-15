Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394,732 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,574 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $60,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

